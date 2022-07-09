Bollywood beauties and their baby bump

Baby bump of many Bollywood actresses had grabbed the attention of netizens. Check out their pictures here...

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

A few pictures of Alia Bhatt from the sets of Heart Of Stone were leaked online and her baby bump was visible in it.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in this picture with the baby bump.

Source: Bollywood

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon can set the temperatures soaring even when she is pregnant.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

This picture of Anushka flaunting her baby bump during Vamika's pregnancy is beautiful.

Source: Bollywood

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's picture flaunting her baby bump is just wonderful.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal looks straight out of a fairy tale in this pregnancy photoshoot.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One actress who happily flaunted baby bump during her both pregnancies is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan gives warmest hugs to his co-stars and these pictures are proof

 Find Out More