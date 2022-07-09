Baby bump of many Bollywood actresses had grabbed the attention of netizens. Check out their pictures here...Source: Bollywood
A few pictures of Alia Bhatt from the sets of Heart Of Stone were leaked online and her baby bump was visible in it.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in this picture with the baby bump.Source: Bollywood
Lisa Haydon can set the temperatures soaring even when she is pregnant.Source: Bollywood
This picture of Anushka flaunting her baby bump during Vamika's pregnancy is beautiful.Source: Bollywood
Dia Mirza's picture flaunting her baby bump is just wonderful.Source: Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal looks straight out of a fairy tale in this pregnancy photoshoot.Source: Bollywood
One actress who happily flaunted baby bump during her both pregnancies is Kareena Kapoor Khan.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!