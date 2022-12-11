Cuteness

The actress was in her casual best without makeup.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Beauty

We do agree that the beauty of the actress is personified in this frame. We are in love with this photoshoot.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty and how

Alia looks divine in this selfie. She often keeps posting de-glam snaps of herself on social media.

Source: Bollywood

Holiday goals

The actress often posts lovey dovey captions on social media along with her sexy snaps.

Source: Bollywood

Prettiest smile

Alia is surely the most prettiest Bollywood mother who has the most prettiest smile.

Source: Bollywood

'Cat of honour'

Alia is having a me-time moment with Edward who is her pet cat.

Source: Bollywood

Weekend mode

All you need is good sunlight, flawless skin for this photohoot. Alia teaches us to be in our natural self.

Source: Bollywood

Thinking

Alia was in her casual best when she kept it cool and simple for a sunkissed candid photo.

Source: Bollywood

Mommy got prettier

After delivering Raha, new mom Alia is glowing in her latest random sunkissed, de-glam snap.

Source: Bollywood

Cutesy

Today, the actress posted this snap where she exuded mommy vibes. She was looking beautiful in this pink coloured nightsuit.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tamannaah Bhatia is a saree sensation

 Find Out More