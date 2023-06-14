Top stars reveal their bedroom secrets

Check out the hottest bedroom secrets of your favourite stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Malaika Arora's favourite sex position is being on the top,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt likes the classic missionary sex position.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra revealed Nick Jonas likes to see her face every morning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Rajput revealed Shahid Kapoor is a control freak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan revealed he is a virgin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone revealed she can be physical only when emotions are there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi revealed he misses the one-night stands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has to sleep on the corner of the bed as Alia Bhatt movies diagonally in sleep.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor revealed her husband Anand Ahuja does not have a lot of imagination on the bed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These stars have sexy bedroom secrets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have taken a dive into these celebs' personal lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!