Top stars reveal their bedroom secrets

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's favourite sex position is being on the top,

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt likes the classic missionary sex position.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra revealed Nick Jonas likes to see her face every morning.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput revealed Shahid Kapoor is a control freak.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan revealed he is a virgin.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone revealed she can be physical only when emotions are there.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi revealed he misses the one-night stands.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at 12.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has to sleep on the corner of the bed as Alia Bhatt movies diagonally in sleep.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor revealed her husband Anand Ahuja does not have a lot of imagination on the bed.

