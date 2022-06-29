Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara and more actresses who tied the knot at the peak of their career

These actresses got married at the peak of their career and they are still ruling.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor this year, and now, she is expecting her first child.

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married just a few days ago.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan when she was giving back to back hits.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

A big name down South, Kajal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in 2020.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena was in the top game when she got married to Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywood

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have parted ways, but when they got married, the actress was at the peak of her career.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable childhood pictures go VIRAL

 Find Out More