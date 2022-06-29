Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara and more actresses who tied the knot at the peak of their career

These actresses got married at the peak of their career and they are still ruling.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor this year, and now, she is expecting her first child.Source: Bollywood
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married just a few days ago.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan when she was giving back to back hits.Source: Bollywood
A big name down South, Kajal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in 2020.Source: Bollywood
Kareena was in the top game when she got married to Saif Ali Khan.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012.Source: Bollywood
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have parted ways, but when they got married, the actress was at the peak of her career.Source: Bollywood
