Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara and other Top 10 Indian celebs who invested in startups in 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Alia Bhatt has bet big on Super Bottoms a sustainable brand for mom and baby essentials.
Deepika Padukone has invested in the coffee shop chain Blue Tokai.
Akshay Kumar has invested in Two Brothers which is an Organic farm startup.
Nayanthara
Shilpa Shetty has invested in farm-to-fork startup Kissan Konnect. She has also put her money in Wickedgud.
Suniel Shetty has bet big on several startups including Klassroom and Regrip.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has invested in Pluckk which sources fruits and veggies direct from 1000+ partnered farms.
Malaika Arora has invested in Get-A-Whey which focuses on healthy desserts and ice creams.
Sanjay Dutt has invested money in Cartel & Bros Dawntown.
Parineeti Chopra has invested in personal care startup Clensta.
