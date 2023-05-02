Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more actresses who fell in love with and married actors

Siddhi Chatterjee

May 02, 2023

Alia Bhatt married her childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor. She had decided to marry the Rocktar actor the day she saw him on screen.

Priyanka Chopra dated Nick Jonas for a year and a half before getting married to him.

Katrina Kaif was secretly dating Vicky Kaushal before she got married to him.

Kiara Advani dated Sidharth Malhotra whom she reportedly met on the sets of Shershaah and then got married.

Reportedly Deepika Padukone met Ranveer Singh in 2012 and their love bloomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela... Ram Leela and then they got married.

Jaya Bachchan fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Ek Nazar and then marriage happened.

Dharmendra reportedly converted to Islam to get married to Hema Malini.

Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan whom she met on the sets of Tashan.

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover whom she met on the sets of Alone.

Shilpa Shetty fell in love with Raj Kundra and got married.

