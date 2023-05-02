Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more actresses who fell in love with and married actors
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Alia Bhatt married her childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor. She had decided to marry the Rocktar actor the day she saw him on screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra dated Nick Jonas for a year and a half before getting married to him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif was secretly dating Vicky Kaushal before she got married to him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani dated Sidharth Malhotra whom she reportedly met on the sets of Shershaah and then got married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Deepika Padukone met Ranveer Singh in 2012 and their love bloomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela... Ram Leela and then they got married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Ek Nazar and then marriage happened.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra reportedly converted to Islam to get married to Hema Malini.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan whom she met on the sets of Tashan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover whom she met on the sets of Alone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty fell in love with Raj Kundra and got married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Met Gala 2023: Beauties in black take over the red carpet
Find Out More