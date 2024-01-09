Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and other Top 10 actresses inspired looks for Lohri 2024

These actresses' outfits will help you to look beautiful on Lohri.

Janhvi Sharma

Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024

Alia Bhatt manages to turn heads in style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion game is always on-point.

Kiara Advani oozes oomph in this simple yet elegant traditional wear.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives desi girl vibes and looks pretty in this picture.

Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her killer look.

Kajol has upper her style game and this picture is a proof of the same.

Shilpa Shetty carries any outfit with much ease.

Athiya Shetty exudes grace in this red traditional outfit.

Karisma Kapoor is the OG fashionista and we cannot deny this fact.

Deepika Padukone looks classy in this frame.

