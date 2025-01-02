Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome 2025 with daughter Raha and cosy sunset scenes

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2025

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed 2025 with their lovely daughter Raha Kapoor.

Today, Alia took to her Instagram page to give a glimpse of her holiday.

She captioned it, "2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all"

The actress was also joined by Shaleen Bhatt for their holiday in Thailand.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan also joined the Kapoors.

Ranbir Kapoor's best friend and director Ayan Mukerji also had a good time with the family.

It was a wonderful welcome of 2025 for Alia and Ranbir amidst the cosy sunset.

A picture of Alia, RK and Raha enjoy the gorgeous sunset.

