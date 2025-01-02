Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome 2025 with daughter Raha and cosy sunset scenes
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 02, 2025
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed 2025 with their lovely daughter Raha Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Today, Alia took to her Instagram page to give a glimpse of her holiday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She captioned it, "2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all"
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was also joined by Shaleen Bhatt for their holiday in Thailand.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia's mother Soni Razdan also joined the Kapoors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's best friend and director Ayan Mukerji also had a good time with the family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It was a wonderful welcome of 2025 for Alia and Ranbir amidst the cosy sunset.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A picture of Alia, RK and Raha enjoy the gorgeous sunset.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who is singer Armaan Malik's wife? Know all about social media influencer, Aashna Shroff
Find Out More