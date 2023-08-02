Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and more Top 10 Bollywood stars whom Kangana Ranaut hates

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Kangana called Alia Bhatt dumb and called her dad a criminal.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is also one of the celebrities who was brutally targeted by Kangana.

Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut ignited the nepotism fire by calling filmmaker Karan Johar the flag-bearer of nepotism.

Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu a B grade actress.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Kangana Ranaut called Ayushmann Khurrana chaploos.

Deepika Padukone

Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have called out Deepika Padukone several times for her comments on mental health.

Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s legal tussle turned out to be really nasty

Adhyayan Suman

In an extensive interview to a leading daily Adhyayan Suman accused Kangana of abusing him both physically and mentally.

Aditya Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi alleged that Kangana was two-timing with him.

Kangana Ranaut slams Diljit Dosanjh

The actress loaded her guns to blaze it at Diljit Dosanjh amidst the Khalistan controversy.

