Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who have recently embraced parenthood are all set to move in with their newborn daughter.Source: Bollywood
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s Pali Hill bungalow which was under renovation for more than three years now is all ready for its residents to move in.Source: Bollywood
According to the reports, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia and the new baby will soon shift to the new KrishnaRaj bungalow which is an 8-storey highrise.Source: Bollywood
The one storey is Neetu Kapoor's personal residence, while another floor is for Ranbir, Alia and their baby.Source: Bollywood
Another floor will be for their baby and the fourth storey is for Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a special space for late Rishi Kapoor in their house. Their lavish house has a swimming pool along with a huge office area.Source: Bollywood
The couple welcomed their first baby at H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
