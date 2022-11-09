Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl

Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who have recently embraced parenthood are all set to move in with their newborn daughter.

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt move in Pali Hill bungalow

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s Pali Hill bungalow which was under renovation for more than three years now is all ready for its residents to move in.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to shift with Neetu Kapoor

According to the reports, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia and the new baby will soon shift to the new KrishnaRaj bungalow which is an 8-storey highrise.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to have special space for their baby

The one storey is Neetu Kapoor's personal residence, while another floor is for Ranbir, Alia and their baby.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt house facilities

Another floor will be for their baby and the fourth storey is for Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has special space for late Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a special space for late Rishi Kapoor in their house. Their lavish house has a swimming pool along with a huge office area.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt embraced parenthood

The couple welcomed their first baby at H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

