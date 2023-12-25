Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spend a loved up Christmas amid family

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt invited relatives and friends to a Christmas celebration at their Mumbai home.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Soni Razdan were present in the small group.

Alia posted a number of pictures from the celebration on her Instagram feed on Christmas morning with those in present.

Alia was spotted sporting a stylish yellow ensemble.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much.. merry merry christmas & happy happy always ♥️”.

Mahesh Bhatt also posed for a picture with Shaheen.

They took some wholesome selfies and enjoyed their evening.

Soni Raazdan was spotted posing for a picture alongside Shaheen.

