Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Top 10 moments that spell true love

Their love story is no less than a fairy tale of the modern era.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Lovable

The innocence of their love reflects through the picture.

It's Official

They left us in awe of their love with this proposal picture.

Delicate

Alia flashes a wide smile as she grooves with Ranbir.

Delightful

Christmas is indeed the festival for them.

Soothing

Sunset could not have been more calming and purer.

Dazzling

Alia sits on Ranbir’s lap at what appears to be a fun party.

Endearing

Here’s another cute picture from their wedding festivities.

Adorable

Ranbir and Alia served fashion statement in these ethnic outfits.

Picture-Perfect

The couple poses for a cute picture on Alia’s birthday celebration.

Pleasant

Another beautiful photo from the sets of Brahmastra.

