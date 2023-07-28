Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and more, Top 10 onscreen jodis that look better than real life couples

Like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh here is a list of Bollywood onscreen pairs who look like real life couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023
Their pairing has made a connection with audience after Gully Boy and now they have returned in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their fresh and charming pairing has captivated the younger audience and brought a new spark to Bollywood rom-coms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They share a delightful camaraderie onscreen, which has translated into successful films and a massive fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their adorable chemistry in romantic films has struck a chord with the audience and made them a popular onscreen couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They have an undeniable charm and onscreen presence that makes them one of the most loved onscreen couples.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This ex-couple's onscreen pairing was a huge hit, and their chemistry was loved by audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their pairing has been one of the most talked-about in Bollywood, creating a perfect blend of glamour and romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dynamic energy and crackling chemistry between these two actors have resulted in some remarkable onscreen romances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They have shared the screen in a few films, and each time, their elegant and passionate chemistry has left a lasting impact.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their pairing has always been magical, and their performances together have created unforgettable moments in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although they have worked together in only one film, their onscreen chemistry was so captivating that fans still wish to see more of them together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!