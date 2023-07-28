Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and more, Top 10 onscreen jodis that look better than real life couples

Like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh here is a list of Bollywood onscreen pairs who look like real life couple.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Their pairing has made a connection with audience after Gully Boy and now they have returned in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan

Their fresh and charming pairing has captivated the younger audience and brought a new spark to Bollywood rom-coms.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

They share a delightful camaraderie onscreen, which has translated into successful films and a massive fan following.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Their adorable chemistry in romantic films has struck a chord with the audience and made them a popular onscreen couple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor:

They have an undeniable charm and onscreen presence that makes them one of the most loved onscreen couples.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor

This ex-couple's onscreen pairing was a huge hit, and their chemistry was loved by audiences.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

Their pairing has been one of the most talked-about in Bollywood, creating a perfect blend of glamour and romance.

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh

The dynamic energy and crackling chemistry between these two actors have resulted in some remarkable onscreen romances.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan

They have shared the screen in a few films, and each time, their elegant and passionate chemistry has left a lasting impact.

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

Their pairing has always been magical, and their performances together have created unforgettable moments in Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan

Although they have worked together in only one film, their onscreen chemistry was so captivating that fans still wish to see more of them together.

