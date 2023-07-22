Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and more top Bollywood celebs who did not fail despite being rejected in auditions
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
Ranveer Singh reportedly was rejected from Bombay Velvet because nobody wanted to put their money on him.
Alia Bhatt reportedly auditioned for Wake Up Sid at the age of 17 but failed to make the cut.
Vicky Kaushal's earliest auditions had been for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag where he was rejected during the auditions.
Ranbir Kapoor was rejected by Mira Nair for The Reluctant Fundamentalist as he did not fit the bill, reportedly.
Deepika Padukone reportedly got rejected for Beyond The Clouds.
Varun Dhawan was rejected after auditioning for Suraj Sharma’s role in Life of Pi and Prateik Babbar’s role in Dhobi Ghat.
Sara Ali Khan was rejected for Thugs Of Hindostan.
Anushka Sharma was initially rejected for Rab Ne Mila Di Jodi.
Katrina Kaif reportedly had to face rejections in the starting.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui also faced rejections initially.
Rejections never sit well with anyone but these stars faced it.
These Bollywood superstars we know today have also had a taste of rejection
