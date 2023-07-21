Bollywood celebs at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Rocky and Rani turn Bride and Groom for Manish Malhotra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt exudes so much power in this bridal picture, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh won hearts with his energy and charm. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor and Ashula Kapoor set fashionable sibling goals. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone looked HOT in a backless saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh's mom looks so pretty and boss lady-like. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta pose for pics. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bawaal star Janhvi Kapoor drops by in a co-ord set. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Archies beauty Khushi Kapoor stealing thunder and how! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sisters Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji contrast in pink and yellow!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakulpreet Singh looks gorgeous in a checkered lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi goes all bling with a saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seema Khan impresses with her style file. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharma sisters, Neha and Aisha showcase their unique style file. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diana Penty should do ramp walks and films both.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rhea Chakraborty looks pretty in Manish Malhotra's dual toned saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka and Aditya setting couple goals. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akansha Rajan and Anushka Rajan are like yin and yang with their style files. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jannat Zubair's boss babe look is so powerful. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran's reminds us of a board game. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi should star in a superhero movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaditi Pohankar's cut-out gown is cool.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Babil Khan brings shimmer to the fashion night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooraj Pancholi makes a rare appearance. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ridhi Dogra's sequined outfit is eye-catching. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alizeh Agnihotri opts for all black look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonali Bendre is a boss babe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soni Razdan looks amazing in blue. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhimanyu Dassani looks like he's doing a photoshoot. It's perfect. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Tacker looks dapper in white and black.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nushrratt Bharrucha in abstract design sleek hairdo looks great. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Indian celebs who are ANIME lovers

 

 Find Out More