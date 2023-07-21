Bollywood celebs at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
Rocky and Rani turn Bride and Groom for Manish Malhotra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt exudes so much power in this bridal picture, no?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh won hearts with his energy and charm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor and Ashula Kapoor set fashionable sibling goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone looked HOT in a backless saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh's mom looks so pretty and boss lady-like.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta pose for pics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bawaal star Janhvi Kapoor drops by in a co-ord set.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Archies beauty Khushi Kapoor stealing thunder and how!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sisters Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji contrast in pink and yellow!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakulpreet Singh looks gorgeous in a checkered lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi goes all bling with a saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seema Khan impresses with her style file.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharma sisters, Neha and Aisha showcase their unique style file.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diana Penty should do ramp walks and films both.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Chakraborty looks pretty in Manish Malhotra's dual toned saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka and Aditya setting couple goals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akansha Rajan and Anushka Rajan are like yin and yang with their style files.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jannat Zubair's boss babe look is so powerful.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran's reminds us of a board game.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Huma Qureshi should star in a superhero movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaditi Pohankar's cut-out gown is cool.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babil Khan brings shimmer to the fashion night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sooraj Pancholi makes a rare appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ridhi Dogra's sequined outfit is eye-catching.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh Agnihotri opts for all black look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonali Bendre is a boss babe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soni Razdan looks amazing in blue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu Dassani looks like he's doing a photoshoot. It's perfect.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Tacker looks dapper in white and black.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nushrratt Bharrucha in abstract design sleek hairdo looks great.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian celebs who are ANIME lovers
Find Out More