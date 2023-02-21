Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Rashmi Desai and more beauties who look ethereal in sarees

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more actresses who slay in sarees and look their best.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her elegance.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai donned a floral saree and looked hot.

Rekha

The evergreen Bollywood actress flaunted six yards of elegance in golden drapes.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph as she flaunts her toned figure in saree.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone exudes grace and elegance in saree.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill manages to turn heads in style.

Kriti Sanon

Shehzada actress Kriti Sanon's love for ethnicity is evident in this picture.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani slays in saree; here's proof.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif carries any outfit with much ease.

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash looks like a princess in this saree.

