Alia Bhatt reveals Raha Kapoor’s nickname; Panda to Gol: check other star kids’ petnames
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Taimur Ali Khan is known as Tim. Kareena often calls him Tim and mentions him as the same in the captions.
Jehangir Ali Khan is popular as Jeh.
Ananya Panday revealed she is known as Panda or Panday Ji by friends and colleagues.
Taimur calls Sara Ali Khan 'Gol' even though she is no longer 'gol'.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is known as Iggy Potter and Junior Khan by many.
Janhvi Kapoor's nickname is Jaanu. Sweet, na?
Zoya Akhtar revealed Suhana Khan is also known as Su.
Recently on her AMA sesh on Instagram, Alia Bhatt revealed Raha Kapoor's nicknames which are Rahu, Rara and Lollipop to name a few.
As per reports, Jaya Bachchan fondly calls Aaradhya 'Strawberry'.
Agastya Nanda's nickname is Agloo or Aggie. Bollywood Wives heaped praises on him have called him that.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie is fondly known as MM. She has custom-made things which has branding MM over it.
