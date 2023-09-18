Alia Bhatt rocks a blue fringed dress at the birthday bash of BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt attended the birthday dinner of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who is her childhood friend

Alia Bhatt came with her sister Shaheen Bhatt who looked gorgeous in red

The actress looked lovely in that blue fringed dress with transparent heels

The happy parents were there as well

Alia Bhatt told the paps that they had clicked enough

It looked like she found the heels a tad uncomfortable

Vaani Kapoor came dressed in cargos, tank tops and carried a YSL bag

Rocked this black slit dress with a pair of denim boots

Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan and Vaani Kapoor pose together

Aditya Seal who is married to Anushka Ranjan was there too

The birthday girl looked lovely in this white shimmery tube dress with a slit

Manushi Chhillar was also seen dressed in an olive green sheath dress

