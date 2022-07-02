Bollywood stars and their favourite vacation destinations

Here's where Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and other stars love to travel.

Nikita Thakkar

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is in love with New York.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's favourite vacation destination is Dubai.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra loves to exploring Tuscany.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's favourite place to holiday is said to be Switzerland.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan always have Gstaad, Switzerland on their list.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover love to chill in Goa or Maldives.

