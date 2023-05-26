Top 10 Bollywood actresses who underwent postpartum depression

There have been many Bollywood actresses who underwent depression after giving birth. Check out the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Alia Bhatt faced mom guilt, and anxiety after the birth of Raha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty went through postpartum depression after the birth of her boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soha Ali Khan also underwent depression and broke down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Freida Pinto reportedly cried a lot, and faced anxiety after the birth of her son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sameera Reddy felt disconnected after the birth of her child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol had an emotional ride after her second delivery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mandira Bedi was vocal enough to talk about postpartum depression and how it affected her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chahatt Khanna found it tough to come out of the emotional and physical loop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki Koechlin has also spoken about postpartum depression and the challenges.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki and many other Bollywood actresses who faced postpartum depression are strong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is not easy for actresses to deal with work and postpartum depression.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia has always spoken about postpartum depression.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!