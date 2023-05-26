Top 10 Bollywood actresses who underwent postpartum depression

There have been many Bollywood actresses who underwent depression after giving birth. Check out the list.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt faced mom guilt, and anxiety after the birth of Raha.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty went through postpartum depression after the birth of her boy.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan also underwent depression and broke down.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto reportedly cried a lot, and faced anxiety after the birth of her son.

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy felt disconnected after the birth of her child.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol had an emotional ride after her second delivery.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi was vocal enough to talk about postpartum depression and how it affected her.

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna found it tough to come out of the emotional and physical loop.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin has also spoken about postpartum depression and the challenges.

Kalki and many other Bollywood actresses who faced postpartum depression are strong.

It is not easy for actresses to deal with work and postpartum depression.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has always spoken about postpartum depression.

