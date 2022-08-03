Blink-and-miss appearances of Bollywood stars

A glimpse at Bollywood stars who made blink-and-miss appearances in some films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt had a very small role to play in Ugly.

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's blink-and-miss appearance in The Great Gatsby was widely discussed.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam had a very short stint in Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend.

Source: Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was a background dancer in Taal.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's cameo in Baahubali was very short.

Source: Bollywood

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal was only seen in 3 scenes in Fast and Furious 7.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: These celebrities own gun license

 Find Out More