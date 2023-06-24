Top 10 celebs who were trolled for their IQ level

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023

Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan show in 2012 was trolled for goofing up the President of India's name and blurting out Prithviraj Chauhan.

Sonam Kapoor was trolled by internet users for failing to solve a puzzle.

Hrithik Roshan was trolled when he tweeted an old internet trend wherein people are shown a dress and are asked about the colour of the dress.

Janhvi Kapoor was trolled when she said that she hated maths.

Tiger Shroff also could not take India's ex-President Pranav Mukherjee's name well.

Shilpa Shetty once got brutally trolled for misinterpreting George Orwell's book, 'Animal Farm' which is based on Russian Revolution 1917.

Aamir Khan became emotional on Sataymev Jayate; he was slammed for the same reportedly.

Vidya Balan was once told that Silk Smitha did not care for her even though she did powerful performance and gave dialogues.

Suhana Khan was trolled for the way she speaks and called Female SRK.

Rakhi Sawant is often trolled for her bombastic statements.

Hate comments and massive trolling have become part and parcel of every celeb's life.

Be it for their movie choices or fashion, low IQ level, or dress malfunction.

