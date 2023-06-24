Top 10 celebs who were trolled for their IQ level
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan show in 2012 was trolled for goofing up the President of India's name and blurting out Prithviraj Chauhan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor was trolled by internet users for failing to solve a puzzle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan was trolled when he tweeted an old internet trend wherein people are shown a dress and are asked about the colour of the dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor was trolled when she said that she hated maths.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff also could not take India's ex-President Pranav Mukherjee's name well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty once got brutally trolled for misinterpreting George Orwell's book, 'Animal Farm' which is based on Russian Revolution 1917.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan became emotional on Sataymev Jayate; he was slammed for the same reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan was once told that Silk Smitha did not care for her even though she did powerful performance and gave dialogues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan was trolled for the way she speaks and called Female SRK.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi Sawant is often trolled for her bombastic statements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hate comments and massive trolling have become part and parcel of every celeb's life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be it for their movie choices or fashion, low IQ level, or dress malfunction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 longest Bollywood movies ever
Find Out More