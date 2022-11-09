Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6. They shared a lion's family picture.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja announcement about their son's arrival was cute.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal introduced her baby boy on the social media.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wrote about the arrival of their daughter Malti.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika and shared the post on the social media.

Source: Bollywood

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza welcomed her son Avyaan into the world and shared a note about the same.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashami Desai colours her hair red; looks unrecognisable

 Find Out More