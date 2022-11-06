Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar and more celebs who charge a bomb for their cameo appearances in films.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn reportedly charged Rs 11 crores for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rs 35 crore for RRR.Source: Bollywood
Huma Qureshi reportedly took home Rs 2 crore for Gangubai Kathiwadi.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar reportedly charged Rs 27 Crore for Atrangi Re.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt reportedly charges Rs 9 crore for her role as Sita in RRR.Source: Bollywood
Sylvester Stallone reportedly charged Rs. 3.4 crore for Kambakkht Ishq.Source: Bollywood
