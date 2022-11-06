Bollywood actors charged a bomb for their cameo roles

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar and more celebs who charge a bomb for their cameo appearances in films.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn reportedly charged Rs 11 crores for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rs 35 crore for RRR.

Source: Bollywood

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi reportedly took home Rs 2 crore for Gangubai Kathiwadi.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar reportedly charged Rs 27 Crore for Atrangi Re.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reportedly charges Rs 9 crore for her role as Sita in RRR.

Source: Bollywood

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone reportedly charged Rs. 3.4 crore for Kambakkht Ishq.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and more Bollywood beauties who ROCK mini-skirts like sirens

 Find Out More