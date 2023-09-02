Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 10 Bollywood actresses who are start-up stars

Here are 10 Bollywood actresses who turned investors in startups.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Katrina partnered with Nykaa to launch her own beauty brand called Kay Beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor owned a fashion line Nush and has invested in many homegrown startups with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia became an entrepreneur in 2022 with her own startup called Ed-a-Mamma, a kids and maternity wear fashion brand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last year, Kriti launched her own fitness startup The Tribe and recently launched her premium skincare brand Hyphen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The global star has invested in several startups including the popular online dating app, Bumble.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika is a true-blue entrepreneur and has invested in several startups including tech startup Bellatrix Aerospace; learning and community edtech startup FrontRow and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika is an investor in ayurvedic nutrition brand Kapiva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The former beauty queen has stakes in a nutrition-based health tech startup Possible and environmental intelligence startup, Ambee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa believes in promoting self care and has invested in health and beauty startups including Mamaearth and Simple Soulful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for her keen interest in fitness, the actress invested in Mumbai-based start-up Rakyan Beverages, which sells juices by the brand name Raw Pressery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
