Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 10 Bollywood actresses who are start-up stars

Here are 10 Bollywood actresses who turned investors in startups.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Katrina Kaif

Katrina partnered with Nykaa to launch her own beauty brand called Kay Beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

The actor owned a fashion line Nush and has invested in many homegrown startups with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia became an entrepreneur in 2022 with her own startup called Ed-a-Mamma, a kids and maternity wear fashion brand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

Last year, Kriti launched her own fitness startup The Tribe and recently launched her premium skincare brand Hyphen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global star has invested in several startups including the popular online dating app, Bumble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is a true-blue entrepreneur and has invested in several startups including tech startup Bellatrix Aerospace; learning and community edtech startup FrontRow and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Malaika is an investor in ayurvedic nutrition brand Kapiva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former beauty queen has stakes in a nutrition-based health tech startup Possible and environmental intelligence startup, Ambee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa believes in promoting self care and has invested in health and beauty startups including Mamaearth and Simple Soulful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

Known for her keen interest in fitness, the actress invested in Mumbai-based start-up Rakyan Beverages, which sells juices by the brand name Raw Pressery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Malayalam thrillers to watch on OTT platforms in September 2023

 

 Find Out More