Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Top 10 star kids who spoke about Nepotism

Let's check out the popular star kids who've openly talked about nepotism. From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and more are on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023
Sara Ali Khan feels proud to be a daughter of Amrita and Saif. However, she wants to create her own identity and be known for her work. Sara says that she cannot change her parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter shared that she was made to feel worthless because of nepotism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya says that nepotism exists in every industry. She says while it can give access, but people might only buy ticket if one has talent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia is quite fed up with nepotism. She says that she has to prove her worth and shut the detractors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia is quite fed up with nepotism. She says that she has to prove her worth and shut the detractors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor shares that just like his great grandfather, he would like to work hard to give his kids an opportunity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti said that people love her for being her parents' daughter or the surname. She adds that there would be handful films that people would have loved her for being Shruti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan once said that after a point, nepotism is just an excuse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena is a star, the actress once shared that working in the industry for 21 years would not have been possible only because of nepotism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor once shared that 'no one would offer you a film or buy tickets based on your surname'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!