Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is busy enjoying her motherhood phase after she delivered a baby girl on Sunday. There are reports that Alia opted for a C-section delivery.

Janhvi Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother to Taimur and Jeh. Bebo gave birth to both her boys through C-section delivery.

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput welcomed baby boy Zain through C-section delivery.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza underwent C-section to deliver her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Kajol

Kajol is a mother to Nysa and Yug. Reportedly, Nysa was born through normal delivery, while Yug was born via C-section.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan is a mother to triplets - Czar, Anya, and Diva and she underwent a C-section delivery.

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao is a mother to her son Veer who she gave birth to through C-section delivery.

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy welcomed her second child, Nyra through C-section delivery.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi gave birth to her first baby boy Vir through C-section delivery.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta gave birth to her daughter Saira through C-section delivery.

