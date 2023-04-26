Bollywood celebs' Top 10 fave holiday destinations
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Alia Bhatt loves travelling to New York for vacations with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's family getaway place is Switerzland.
Shah Rukh Khan's holiday spot is Dubai.
Bipasha Basu's unconditional love is for Goa.
Parineeti Chopra has called Maldives her second home.
Nargis Fakhri loves to move around in Thailand.
Kalki Koechlin loves travelling to Israel with her love Guy Hershberg.
Ranveer Singh's royal vacation spot is Switerzland.
Malaika Arora loves vacationing in Bali.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves going to Miami with her husband Nick Jonas.
