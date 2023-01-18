Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: TOP 10 Bollywood beauties championing body positivity

From new mother Alia Bhatt to popular diva Malaika Arora, here's a look at the popular Bollywood DIVAS promoting body positivity in their own way. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

PC promotes self-confidence to be the key to positive body image. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan 

Owning up to your body is the best way of being. Shruti Haasan has proved it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D'Cruz

The gorgeous beauty gives it back to trolls by embracing all her curves and inches. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia says being healthy rather than having a thin waist. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sameera Reddy

Sameera is all game for being healthy than skinny. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Malla flaunts her curves and stretch marks with the same amount of confidence!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam says an actress's appearance is not something to aspire to as it isn't realistic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan 

Vidya says that perfection is an illusion and that your body needs to be healthy as it keeps you alive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha 

Sona believes that it is important to rise above looks. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's TOP 10 coziest romantic pics 

 

 Find Out More