Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, Top 10 Bollywood actresses who played kudi Gujarat ki and stole hearts

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Alia Bhatt took on the role of Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Priyanka Chopra in What's Your Raashee played a Gujju girl.

Who could forget Deepika Padukone in the film Ramleela?

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gori Tere Pyar Mein was a cute Gujju girl.

Ameesha Patel was seen wearing playing dandiya in a song from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Amrita Puri was spotted wearing a Gujarati Lehenga in a Dandiya night

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing the traditional Gujarati lehenga for the song Dholi Taro from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Mahira Sharma was seen playing Garba and wearing a white shimmery kurta pajama and red lehenga.

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak made her Gujarati avatar look real.

Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha played an adorable Gujarati girl.

Over the years, several Bollywood movies have celebrated the vibrant and colourful Gujarati culture.

Many Bollywood stars have showcased the perks of being a Gujju woman prettily.

