Celebs unique nicknames

Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more celebs' nicknames will leave you excited.

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan revealed his nickname during his high school days was Mail Gaadi as he ran too fast.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's nickname is Aloo.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's grandmother called him Duggu.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is called Gully by her fam.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is called Mithu by her family apart from Pee Cee and Piggy Chops.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is lovingly called Raju.

