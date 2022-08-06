Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more celebs' nicknames will leave you excited.Source: Bollywood
Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan revealed his nickname during his high school days was Mail Gaadi as he ran too fast.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt's nickname is Aloo.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan's grandmother called him Duggu.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is called Gully by her fam.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra is called Mithu by her family apart from Pee Cee and Piggy Chops.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar is lovingly called Raju.Source: Bollywood
