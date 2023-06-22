Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars launched by Karan Johar
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Karan Johar has completed 25 years in the film industry as a director and producer.
Over the years he has launched several actors who are doing amazing in their career.
One of the A-lister actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt was launched by Karan Johar in the movie Student of The Year.
Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood movie debut with Karan Johar same as Alia Bhatt.
Along with Alia and Varun, Karan Johar also launched Siddharth Malhotra in Student of the Year.
Ishaan Khatter made his big in Bollywood with Dharma Production’s Dhadak.
Janhvi Kapoor was also launched by Karan Johar in Dhadak.
Karan gave Ananya Panday a break in Student of The Year 2.
Tara Sutaria got a platform to movies with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.
Shanaya Kapoor is all set to be launched by Karan Johar in Bedhadak
Lakshya Lalwani will also make his debut in Bedhadak produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.
