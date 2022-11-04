Alia Bhatt's pregnancy fashion game

Alia Bhatt will be a mommy soon and she has been flaunting her baby bump for the past few weeks in adorable mom-friendly outfits. Take a look.

Going pastel

Flaunting your baby bump is always fun, especially in a light shade of comfy clothes

Yummy in tummy

Beauty in black

Alia's black maternity lounge sets are ultra-comfy yet trendy

What swag

Alia looks breathtakingly beautiful in her brown wrap dress that flaunts her baby bump.

Bold and beautiful

Alia's Bump friendly dresses are decent yet stylish

Happy soul

Alia looks stunning in her blue flowy dress and her smile is to die for

Smile it costs nothing

Alia's flowy orange dress is worth seeing and we can't take our eyes off her

Hip and happening

Alia is looking cute in a lightweight dungaree dress

