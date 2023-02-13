Alia Bhatt's top 10 alluring sun-kissed snaps

Alia Bhatt is known to share gorgeous sun-kissed snaps which are too good to be true. Check out the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Learning on the way

For this breathtaking snap, the actress captioned it as, "We learn the way, on the way".

Captivating

The de-glam snap of the actress is prettily green.

Stunning

Alia Bhatt knows to click stunning as well as alluring sun kissed photos.

Sunlight hunting

All that this snap makes us say is that may the lights always be with Alia.

Candid

We love thwe candid smile given by the actress as she wore a crop tiop and boyfriend jeans.

Glimmery

We love the shimmery shine on Alia's face due to natural light.

Elegant

This bright sunny snap of the star is shelling out sunshine vibes for sure.

Brightest

This snap of the actress will surely make your day and mood better.

Adorable

We love this click of Alia's from the bathroom.

Gazing

Alia can be seen looking in a deep thinking mode.

