Alia Bhatt's top 10 trendy jhumkas are worth making note of
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Pair some nice jhumka earrings with anything you want to wear it with.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia has a sexy taste in jhumkas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia's jhumka collection is versatile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wear a simple saree like Alia did over the jhumkas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia knows to wear fashionable jhumkas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oxidised jhumkas go over anything.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We just love her jhumka fashion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia's jhumka styles are modern.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jhumkas make anyone look so sexy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jhumkas are a part of our Indian culture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia has a huge adoration for jhumkas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has influenced her fans to be jhumka lovers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more top 10 South Indian actresses who look gorgeous in anarkalis
Find Out More