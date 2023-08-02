Alia Bhatt's upcoming films that prove she will retain her box office queen status

Here's what Alia Bhatt plans to do after working in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
Alia Bhatt looks set to continue her winning streak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia is lately enjoying praise for her performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
the actress has a hat-trick of intense subjects lined up next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Come September, she begins filming Vasan Bala’s yet-untitled prison-break thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After wrapping it up, she will move on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The magnum opus will be followed by an action thriller for YRF Spy Universe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
News is that Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen has discussed a subject with Alia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress, who also produced the film with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, has reportedly liked the idea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmeet is still working on the script and will narrate it to Alia after finalising the screenplay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Aia be seen in Jasmeet's next is something time will tell.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia played Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has struck chords with the audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!