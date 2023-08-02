Alia Bhatt's upcoming films that prove she will retain her box office queen status

Here's what Alia Bhatt plans to do after working in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

About Alia Bhatt's latest work

Alia Bhatt looks set to continue her winning streak.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia is lately enjoying praise for her performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Intense subjects

the actress has a hat-trick of intense subjects lined up next.

Vasan Bala’s movie

Come September, she begins filming Vasan Bala’s yet-untitled prison-break thriller.

Baiju Bawra

After wrapping it up, she will move on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh.

YRF

The magnum opus will be followed by an action thriller for YRF Spy Universe.

Darlings?

News is that Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen has discussed a subject with Alia.

Alia to work with Jasmeet K Reen?

The actress, who also produced the film with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, has reportedly liked the idea.

Jasmeet working on script

Jasmeet is still working on the script and will narrate it to Alia after finalising the screenplay.

Darlings director’s next venture

Will Aia be seen in Jasmeet's next is something time will tell.

About Alia's current work

Alia played Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has struck chords with the audiences.

