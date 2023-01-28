All about Pushpa hottie Rashmika Mandanna's family

Rashmika Mandanna has gained a lot of fame with Pushpa. Here's everything you need to know about her family. Read on to know more.

Rashmika's birth

The Pushpa actress was born on April 5, 1996, and the name of her parents are Suman and Madan Mandanna.

What does Rashmika's dad do?

Reportedly, Madan Mandanna has a coffee estate and also a function hall named Serenity in Virajpet, Karnataka.

What does Rashmika's mom do?

Reportedly, Suman Mandanna is a housewife.

Rashmika's sister

The actress has a small sister whose name is Shiman Mandanna.

Best known for Srivalli

The actress has stunned her sea of followers with her role as Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise.

Business partners

Reportedly, Rashmika helps her father too with his business and is also a business partner.

Goofy family

The family that smiles together stays together. What do you think?

When at home

When the star is at her home in south, she often posts cute snaps with her younger sister.

Rashmika's sister is very small

Shiman is way younger than Rashmika in age and they both look cute together.

Spending time

The actress loves to spend time with Shiman. She has revealed about the same in many of her interviews.

