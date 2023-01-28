All about Pushpa hottie Rashmika Mandanna's family

Rashmika Mandanna has gained a lot of fame with Pushpa. Here's everything you need to know about her family. Read on to know more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2023
The Pushpa actress was born on April 5, 1996, and the name of her parents are Suman and Madan Mandanna.
Reportedly, Madan Mandanna has a coffee estate and also a function hall named Serenity in Virajpet, Karnataka.
Reportedly, Suman Mandanna is a housewife.
The actress has a small sister whose name is Shiman Mandanna.
The actress has stunned her sea of followers with her role as Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise.
Reportedly, Rashmika helps her father too with his business and is also a business partner.
The family that smiles together stays together. What do you think?
When the star is at her home in south, she often posts cute snaps with her younger sister.
Shiman is way younger than Rashmika in age and they both look cute together.
The actress loves to spend time with Shiman. She has revealed about the same in many of her interviews.
