All India Rank, 12th Fail and more exam-centric movies, web series that caught everyone's attention
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Varun Grover's movie All India Rank is now in theatres and receiving positive reviews.
The story revolves around a 17-year-old Vivek trying to attempt the toughest exam to get into IIT.
Before All India Rank, Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail on Disney+Hotstar enthralled all as it is an inspiring story of Manoj Kumar beating all odds to clear UPSC exam.
Kota Factory web series starring Jitendra Kumar is on Netflix. It is about students preparing for JEE and NEET.
Among the best movies about education system, pressure of exams and more is Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. It was all about how just mugging is not the way of learning.
Super 30 is about a mathematician and motivating programme for IIT aspirants. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video is about three friends and their struggle to clear UPSC.
Chhichhore is about a gang of students of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay labelled as losers. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Operation MBBS on MX Player is about three students and their lives to get medical degree.
Half CA revolves around the students who are aspiring to be Chartered Accounts and their struggles.
