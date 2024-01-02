All Kamal Haasan movies releasing in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagraj which was released in 2022.
The actor had a quiet 2023 with no new movies releasing for him and only a voiceover in Leo.
But that is about to change in 2024 as the actor is set to have some major releases this year.
The actor will next be seen in Indian 2, the shooting for which has been finished already except for a couple of songs.
The actor will also finish the shooting of Bigg Boss 7 Tamil.
After that, the actor will be busy with a 17-day shoot of Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and others.
After completing these shoots, the actor will prepare for this next movie which will be Thug Life.
Thug Life has assembled an amazing cast of Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi and others.
However, that’s not all as he also has KH 233 in the line where he will be seen in collaboration with director H Vinoth.
That makes up for four movies already releasing for him in 2024 and his fans sure would be happy to hear that news.
