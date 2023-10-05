Leo Trailer breaks records: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj make history

Leo Trailer starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and more is on a record-breaking spree; check list...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Leo Trailer 

Thalapathy Vijay starrer new movie's trailer was released around 6:30 p.m. and it has made history. 

Leo Trailer likes

As per data collected by fans, Leo Trailer got 1 million likes in 20.5 minutes.  

Leo Trailer views 

As per YouTube, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed new movie got 10 million views in an hour.  

Leo trailer real view

As per SunTv, Leo Trailer crossed 5 million views in real time when the trailer dropped.  

Leo Trailer makes records 

As per fans online, Leo trailer has become the only Indian movie to get the fastest 1M to 6M views.  

Leo movie is unstoppable 

That's not it, the Leo movie trailer also got the fastest 1M likes. It went from 100K to 1M likes in 20 minutes!  

A look at the past 

Fans have shared that Vijay's Bigil trailer got 1M likes in 58 mins. Now, that's making history, no? 

All time record 

The Tamil language movie got 1.5 million likes in a record time of 61 minutes. 

Leo Movie 

Fans believe that Leo is based on A History of Violence, a Hollywood movie. 

Leo cast 

The film stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev, Mysskin and more. 

Leo release date 

Leo will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages on 19th October. 

