Leo Trailer breaks records: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj make history

Leo Trailer starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and more is on a record-breaking spree; check list...
Thalapathy Vijay starrer new movie's trailer was released around 6:30 p.m. and it has made history.
As per data collected by fans, Leo Trailer got 1 million likes in 20.5 minutes.
As per YouTube, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed new movie got 10 million views in an hour.
As per SunTv, Leo Trailer crossed 5 million views in real time when the trailer dropped.
As per fans online, Leo trailer has become the only Indian movie to get the fastest 1M to 6M views.
That's not it, the Leo movie trailer also got the fastest 1M likes. It went from 100K to 1M likes in 20 minutes!
Fans have shared that Vijay's Bigil trailer got 1M likes in 58 mins. Now, that's making history, no?
The Tamil language movie got 1.5 million likes in a record time of 61 minutes.
Fans believe that Leo is based on A History of Violence, a Hollywood movie.
The film stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev, Mysskin and more.
Leo will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages on 19th October.
