All The Conjuring horror movies ranked from worst to best to watch on OTT platforms

To mark the release of Nun 2, here are all the Conjuring movies ranked from worst to best.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

The Nun 2

The latest film in The Conjuring universe released in cinemas on September 7, 2023 and follows the events of The Nun.

Annabelle (Netflix)

The original Annabelle film is the weakest in the horror film universe.

The Curse of La Llorona (Prime Video)

The story based on a popular folk lore won over the audiences.

The Nun (Prime Video)

A priest with a haunted past is sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a Romanian nun who takes her own life.

Annabelle Comes Home (Jio Cinema)

Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the haunted doll home, only to find their own daughter being haunted.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Netflix)

The latest film the Conjuring series shows Ed and Lorraine take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers.

Annabelle: Creation (Netflix)

The original story behind the Annabelle doll of how a couple embed their daughter's spirit into a doll, only to realise it is a demon.

The Conjuring 2 (Netflix)

A single mother raising four children alone in a house plagued by a supernatural spirit gets help from Ed and Lorraine.

The Conjuring (Netflix)

The first movie remains on top of the list for introducing horror genre movie freaks to the world of Conjuring.

Upcoming films

Upcoming films in the Conjuring universe include Conjuring 5 titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, Annabelle 4, and a TV series based on the Conjuring universe.

