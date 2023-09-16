All the times Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's off screen kisses created magic

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's pairing is the best!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan share a very strong connect. They worked have together in a few films and their chemistry is too good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan success event was held yesterday and it was adorable to see SRK and Deepika's chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's kiss on cheeks is quite famous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan hold immense respect, love and admiration for each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There have been many times Deepika has kissed Shah Rukh Khan on cheeks and he has flaunted his dimples.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Definitely Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's on screen pairing is one of the bests in recent times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During Happy New Year promotions too, Deepik and SRK's off screen kiss on cheeks made many blush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's bond is that of BFFs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their friendship truly is commendable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans want to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in more films together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know that Deepika did Jawan for free because of her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's sign a petition and demand a film starring Deepika and SRK, what say?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!