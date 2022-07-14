What are the zodiac signs of BTS' Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga? What are their birth flowers and more, find out...Source: Bollywood
BTS members - Taehyung, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jin, and Jimin are the most popular boys in the world. Everyone is crushing over them for various reasons. Deets about their personal life are often discussed. Let's talk about their birthdays, zodiac signs and more...Source: Bollywood
BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is a Virgo. He was born on 12 September 1994. Namjoon's blood type is A. BTS RM's birth flower is Clematis which symbolizes mental beauty and prowess.Source: Bollywood
BTS' eldest member Jin aka Kim Seokjin was born on 4th December 1992. He is a Sagittarius. Jin's birth flower is Rumex affection, matrimonial tenderness. Those having Rumex as the birth flower are said to be undeniably pretty. Jin's blood type is O.Source: Bollywood
Suga aka Min Yoongi is a Piscean. His birthday is on 9th March 1993. Suga's blood type is O. His birthday flower is Larch which is all about motivation, trial and error and working hard despite all the challenges.Source: Bollywood
Hobi is an Aquarian born on 18 February 1994. His birth flower is a Buttercup which symbolizes neatness, childish-like nature and charm. J-Hope is particular about being neat in everything. Hobi's blood type is A.Source: Bollywood
Chimchim was born on 13th October 1995. He is a Libra and his birth flower is Spirea. Jimin's birth flower symbolizes grace, refinement, and elegance. Jimin's blood type is A.Source: Bollywood
Ki Taehyung was born on 30 December 1995. He is a Capricorn. V's blood type is AV. Taehyung's birth flower is Carolina Allspice. This particular flower doesn't have a lot of symbolism. It's a lovely flower with a spicy fragrance.Source: Bollywood
BTS' Golden Maknae was born on 1st September 1997. He is a Virgo just like RM. Jungkookie's blood type is A and his birth flower is Tiger Flower. This particular flower represents positivity and pride as in self-confidence. The spots on the flower symbolize coins/money. JK is one of the richest celebs in South Korea.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!