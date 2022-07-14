Jungkook's birthday, zodiac and more

BTS' Golden Maknae was born on 1st September 1997. He is a Virgo just like RM. Jungkookie's blood type is A and his birth flower is Tiger Flower. This particular flower represents positivity and pride as in self-confidence. The spots on the flower symbolize coins/money. JK is one of the richest celebs in South Korea.

Source: Bollywood