All you need to know about Guruji of Chhatarpur who is famous among Bollywood celebs

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2024

As pe a website on Guruji sangat foundation, it is believed that he is the incarnation of Lord Shiva.

His real name was Nirmal Singh Maharaj and was born in 1954 in Dugri village of Punjab.

Guruji was a double MA in English and Economics. As per the website, he impacted the lives of millions of people and cured thousands of types of diseases.

He has an interest in spirituality since childhood. He enjoyed spending time with saints and sages. He gaiend spiritual knowledge by being a discipline of saints.

He is known as Dugri Wale Guruji and Shukrana Guruji.

He took Mahasamadhi on May 31, 2007.

His devotees still have faith in him.

Bollywood celebs including Hema Malini, Ananya Pandey, Neetu Kapoor and more stars seek blessings from him.

