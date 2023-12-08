All you need to know about KGF star Yash's upcoming movie Toxic

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Yash's next film, Toxic, was recently unveiled through a title reveal video shared on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie will be Directed by Geetu Mohandas, who is well known for acclaimed works in the Malayalam cinema.

The teaser features intriguing visuals like flames, a clown picture, and a man smoking a cigar.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the film's title hints at a mature and unconventional narrative.

Toxic is set to release on 10-04-2025, as revealed in the teaser.

Geetu Mohandas' Previous work like Liar's Dice and The Elder One received critical acclaim and international awards.

Toxic will mark the first-ever collaboration between Yash and Geetu Mohandas and fans are already hyped for it.

Yash will also appear in Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Though, he might not have that big of a role in the first part of Ramayana.

His character will gain prominence in the second part, the shooting for which will take place in Sri Lanka.

