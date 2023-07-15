Allu Arjun and his controversies that made heads turn: Drunk driving to blocking co-star on Twitter

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

Allu Arjun, who is fondly called Icon Star by his fans, rose to fame across the globe with Pushpa

Allu Arjun faced controversy for Desamuduru film. It was alleged that he did not receive complete remuneration from filmmaker Danayya.

The biggest controversy of Allu Arjun‘s time is when the actor reacted to Pawan Kalyan’s fans.

During a public event, Allu Arjun made a statement, 'Cheppanu brother', that was perceived as disrespectful toward Pawan Kalyan.

Allu Arjun was once caught by the cops for drinking and driving. The video of the alleged argument between the actor and cops went viral.

The actor also faced criticism from the Brahmin community for allegedly disrespecting them in his movie DJ, directed by Harish Shankar.

Allu Arjun's film Sarrainodu, directed by Boyapati Seenu faced allegations of copyright infringement in 2016.

Allu Arjun was trolled by social media users after he blocked his co-star Bhanusree Mehra on Twitter. The actress rasied the same on social media.

