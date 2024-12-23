Allu Arjun's arrest to Nayanthara-Dhanush feud: A look at top controversies of South cinema in 2024
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2024
Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and sent to 14-day judicial custody after a woman died in a stampede that happened during the film screening in Hyderabad. He was granted an interim bail by the Telangana High Court in just five hours.
Bollywoodlife.com
Kannada superstar Darshan Thogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda are accused of murdering a fan, Renukaswamy. The actor was taken into custody on June 11, but got a bail on medical grounds.
Bollywoodlife.com
South actress Nayanthara issued an open letter accusing Dhanush of demanding Rs 10 crore for using 3 3-second clip from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.
Bollywoodlife.com
Jayam Ravi and wife Aarti announced their divorce and left their fans shocked.
Bollywoodlife.com
Justice K Hema's committee report accused big names in the Malayalam film industry including Ranjith, Nivin Pauly and more of molesting, sexually harassing, and discriminating women in the industry.
Bollywoodlife.com
Mohan Babu accused his younger son Manchu Manoj and his wife of seizing his home forcibly.
Bollywoodlife.com
Jani Master was accused of raping a minor and was booked under POCSO Act.
Bollywoodlife.com
