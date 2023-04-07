Top 10 unknown and interesting facts about Allu Arjun
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023
Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st birthday tomorrow. Let's see what are some interesting and unknown facts about the actor.
He faced the camera at the age of 3 in a film called Vijeta.
Allu Arjun is fond of singing and has lent his vocals in Sarrainodu.
Allu Arjun is a trained gymnast. No wonder he is so flexible while dancing.
Allu Arjun donates blood every year on his birthday.
Allu Arjun likes to be called Mallu Arjun for his ardent fanbase in Kerela.
Allu Arjun is a charcoal artist as well. He loves to draw.
Allu Arjun has also learned animation. Is there anything he can't do?
Allu Arjun had a huge crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and when she tied the knot it broke his heart.
As per reports, Allu Arjun has charged Rs 125 crores for his Hindi debut directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Allu Arjun once postponed the teaser announcement of his film when his huge fan Noor Mohammad passed away.
