Top 10 unknown and interesting facts about Allu Arjun

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st birthday tomorrow. Let's see what are some interesting and unknown facts about the actor. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He faced the camera at the age of 3 in a film called Vijeta. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun is fond of singing and has lent his vocals in Sarrainodu.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun is a trained gymnast. No wonder he is so flexible while dancing. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun donates blood every year on his birthday.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun likes to be called Mallu Arjun for his ardent fanbase in Kerela. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun is a charcoal artist as well. He loves to draw. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun has also learned animation. Is there anything he can't do? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun had a huge crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and when she tied the knot it broke his heart. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, Allu Arjun has charged Rs 125 crores for his Hindi debut directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun once postponed the teaser announcement of his film when his huge fan Noor Mohammad passed away. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Bollywood celebs who own bulletproof cars

 

 Find Out More