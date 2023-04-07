Allu Arjun’s most expensive assets
It is Allu Arjun's birthday tomorrow and the handsome actor turns 41!
Allu Arjun is a complete family man and one of the most successful actors.
Allu Arjun leads a very luxurious lifestyle indeed.
It is said that the Bungalow in Hyderabad in which Allu Arjun lives with his family is worth Rs 100 crores.
As per reports, Allu Arjun also owns a Falcon Vanity Van which is worth Rs 7 crore.
The Pushpa actor owns a Jaguar XJL which costs around Rs 1.2 crores
If reports are anything to go by, the actor is also an owner of a private jet.
Allu Arjun also owns Range Rover Vogue whose cost ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 4 crore.
The actor also reportedly owns a franchise of Bdubs restaurant which is estimated to be around Rs 1-2 crore.
