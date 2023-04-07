Allu Arjun’s most expensive assets 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

It is Allu Arjun's birthday tomorrow and the handsome actor turns 41!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun is a complete family man and one of the most successful actors. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun leads a very luxurious lifestyle indeed. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is said that the Bungalow in Hyderabad in which Allu Arjun lives with his family is worth Rs 100 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, Allu Arjun also owns a Falcon Vanity Van which is worth Rs 7 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pushpa actor owns a Jaguar XJL which costs around Rs 1.2 crores 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If reports are anything to go by, the actor is also an owner of a private jet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun also owns Range Rover Vogue whose cost ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 4 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor also reportedly owns a franchise of Bdubs restaurant which is estimated to be around Rs 1-2 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

