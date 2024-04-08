Allu Arjun birthday: Top 5 lesser known facts about Pushpa 2 star
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Allu Arjun is a Pan India star who has gained international recognition in cinema over his 21-year career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As the star turns 42 years old, we take a look at some of the lesser-known facts that even his biggest fans are unaware of.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is an avid reader of self-help and non-fiction books.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His favourite book is titled Who Moved My Cheese? by Dr. Spencer Johnson.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Photography is one of his passions and a leisure time activity that he enjoys.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His favorite movie is Chiranjeevi's 2002 action-drama titled Indra, which he has watched over 15 times.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun organizes a blood donation camp every year on his birthday, encouraging others to participate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He also actively participates in the blood donation camp by donating blood himself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun is renowned for his exceptional dancing skills, setting high benchmarks in the industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His dance songs are popular not only in Telugu states but also in the Hindi belt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He made an appearance as a dancer in Chiranjeevi's film Daddy, dazzling the audience with his talent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pushpa 2 teaser: 10 early signs that suggest the sequel will be a bigger hit than Pushpa 1
Find Out More