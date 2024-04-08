Allu Arjun birthday: Top 5 lesser known facts about Pushpa 2 star

Apr 08, 2024

Allu Arjun is a Pan India star who has gained international recognition in cinema over his 21-year career.

As the star turns 42 years old, we take a look at some of the lesser-known facts that even his biggest fans are unaware of.

The actor is an avid reader of self-help and non-fiction books.

His favourite book is titled Who Moved My Cheese? by Dr. Spencer Johnson.

Photography is one of his passions and a leisure time activity that he enjoys.

His favorite movie is Chiranjeevi's 2002 action-drama titled Indra, which he has watched over 15 times.

Allu Arjun organizes a blood donation camp every year on his birthday, encouraging others to participate.

He also actively participates in the blood donation camp by donating blood himself.

Allu Arjun is renowned for his exceptional dancing skills, setting high benchmarks in the industry.

His dance songs are popular not only in Telugu states but also in the Hindi belt.

He made an appearance as a dancer in Chiranjeevi's film Daddy, dazzling the audience with his talent.

